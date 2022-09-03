Pilot Threatens To Crash Plane Into Walmart Store In US City, People Evacuated

A pilot, flying in circles for over an hour, has been “threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart” on West Main in Tupelo, a city in northeast Mississippi in the United States.

Police have evacuated the stores, said a release from the police department. Police have also been able to begin talking with the pilot directly, it said.

Citizens are asked to avoid that area until all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than Tupelo, the police said in the statement.

The Tupelo Police Department is asking the people to disperse. All emergency services have been put on alert, it said.

The pilot is reported to have taken the small aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air 90, from Tupelo Airport. The plane is a nine-seater with two engines.

State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation, Governor Tate Reeves said.