Pilot Killed After Indian Army’s Cheetah Helicopter Crashes In J&K

Srinagar: A pilot was killed and the other one is injured in the Army Cheetah helicopter crash in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near Line of Control (LoC) in the Tulail sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said that the crash happened near the Gujran Nallah area of Tulail.

“There has been no information whether the pilot and co-pilot, who were on board at the time of the crash, ejected safely or suffered a casualty,” a police official said.

Authorities have launched a search operation to trace the missing pilots and the debris of the crashed chopper from a snowy area.