Key Points:-

⇒Arrangements made to send the bodies of four deceased individuals to Uttar Pradesh

⇒Twelve injured passengers are receiving treatment at SCB Medical College, reported to be out of danger

⇒Odisha Govt to provide all necessary assistance for the safe return of healthy passengers to UP

⇒Rescue & relief operations conducted under supervision of Transport Commissioner, Dist Collector, & SP

⇒Investigation by STA and police underway to determine the cause of the accident

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident involving a pilgrim bus from Uttar Pradesh near Jaleswar in the Balasore district.

In line with the Minister’s directives, departmental officers and local authorities provided comprehensive assistance to the victims. The Transport Commissioner, District Collector, and Superintendent of Police closely monitored the rescue and relief operations.

The accident led to the unfortunate deaths of four passengers—one woman and three men. The Commerce and Transport Department has arranged for their bodies to be transported to their homes in Uttar Pradesh. In addition, twelve injured passengers, initially admitted to Balasore Hospital, have been transferred to SCB Medical College in Cuttack, where they are reportedly out of danger. Those with minor injuries are being treated at Jaleswar Hospital, the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha said in a press note.

The accident occurred late last night, around 12:30 AM, on the Chalanti bypass near Akatali on National Highway 16. The Uttar Pradesh bus (UP51AT6297), carrying 60 passengers en route to Puri, overturned into a 6-foot-deep ditch. Upon receiving the distressing news, Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena immediately instructed departmental officials and local authorities to assist the victims. Rescue teams, police, transport officials, and ambulances promptly reached the accident site to extend help.

The rescue and relief operations were carried out with utmost dedication, under the guidance of Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, along with the Balasore District Collector and SP. Despite the tragic loss of four lives, the remaining passengers were safely rescued, with local volunteers and organizations offering significant support.

Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur confirmed that the department has made all necessary arrangements for the safe return of healthy passengers to Uttar Pradesh as soon as they are ready.

Senior officials from the State Transport Authority, the Crash Investigation Team, the local RTO, and the police are investigating the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the accident occurred due to the driver’s error, as he is believed to have fallen asleep while driving. Following the accident, the driver reportedly fled the scene.