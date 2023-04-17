PIL Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Independent Inquiry Into All Encounters In UP

New Delhi: After the sensational killing of convicted gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf by three assailants in Prayagraj in the presence of police personnel, a plea has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an independent inquiry into all encounter killings in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, the year the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in the state.

The Ahmed brothers were shot dead point blank while being escorted to a hospital by UP Police personnel for a procedural medical check-up. Three assailants have been apprehended and identified following the incident that was captured live on television cameras. The killers have been identified as Lavelsh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Sunny Singh ((23) and Arun Maurya (18).

In the PIL filed before the top court, Advocate Vishal Tiwari questions the inaction by the UP Police personnel as the assailants, who posed as journalists, killed the two brothers in full public view. The plea states that the absence of any protection or retaliation by the police during the incident raised doubts on the functioning of the police and alleged that the killings Saturday were a pre-planned attack.