PIL Filed In Orissa HC Seeking Compensation For Tent House Workers & Filigree Artisans

Cuttack: After demanding to increase in Maa Durga idol height, another public interest litigation (PIL) over Durga Puja filed in Orissa High Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, tent house workers and filigree artisans have filed the petition seeking compensation.

The workers and artisans sought compensation as their work was deprived due to the Odisha government issued COVID-19 guidelines.

Notably, the Orissa High court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Cuttack’s Balu Bazar Puja Committee seeking relaxation in restrictions imposed on height of Durga idol.

Earlier, the Balubazaar Puja Committee one of the oldest Puja organizers in Cuttack had filed a petition in the Orissa HC seeking judicial intervention in permitting celebrations during festive season, especially Durga Puja.