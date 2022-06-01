PIL Filed In Orissa HC Seeking Cancellation Of Barabati T20I

Cuttack: Seeking cancellation of the upcoming Barabati T20 International match between India and South Africa, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Orissa High Court on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by one Sanjay Nayak of Bhuban in the Dhenkanal district alleging that Barabati stadium does not have adequate fire safety measures.

In his PIL, Nayak sought the court’s direction to cancel the match scheduled for June 12.

The Odisha government and BCCI and 13 others have been made respondents to the case.

The visitors South Africa is scheduled to play a 5-match T20 series in India from June 9 to 19. The online ticket booking for the Barabati match has commenced today.