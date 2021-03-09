PIL Filed Before Orissa HC Seeking Appropriate Measures To Contain Wildfire In Similipal

Cuttack: Social organisation Bharatiya Bikash Parishad on Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Orissa High Court seeking appropriate measures to contain and douse wildfire in Similipal biosphere reserve and other forests across the State.

The PIL comes a day after the Odisha Government constituted a high-level task force to bolster firefighting efforts across forests in the State.

The social organisation has challenged the alleged inaction of Forest Department, Government of Odisha and Odisha Forest Development Corporation in extinguishing fire in different forests.

Earlier, on Monday, the State government decided to deploy ODRAF teams, local community and members of Panchayati Raj institutions to contain wild blaze which has been reported from across the State.