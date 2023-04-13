Pihu Missing Case: NHRC Displeased Over Police Inaction, Asks For Complete Probe Report Within Six Weeks

New Delhi: Expressing displeasure over the investigation process into the much-hyped Pihu missing case of Jajpur, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Odisha DGP and Jajpur SP to submit a complete probe report of the case within six weeks.

The case has been posted to May 20, 2023 for next hearing.

The Commission also directed the police to produce report regarding missing other children and investigation in this connection.

“It is directed that a consolidated report regarding missing children and investigation in this regard taken by police authority of the State of Odisha be called from the DGP, Odisha. Further progress report with regard to the missing child Pihu be also called from SP, Jajpur, Odisha, in the Commission . Response within six weeks positively”, the order stated.

The Commission had earlier ordered the Jajpur SP to give total report within 8 weeks while hearing a petition filed by Subrat Kumar Dash in 2021. However, the police failed to response in time.

Later, Monalisa Nayak, mother of Pihu had moved to NHRC in June, 2021. The commission heard the plea and had directed the DGP to submit total investigation report. But the DGP didn’t respond to the Commission’s order.

Pihu went missing from her uncle’s house at Madhusudanpur village under the Binjharpur police station on August 8, 2020. Her mother has been running from pillar to post seeking justice. But police have so far not taken any action.