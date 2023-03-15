Pigeon with suspicious tags caught in Puri’s Astaranga

Puri/Astaranga: The police today caught a pigeon with suspicious tags from Nanapur village under Astaranga police station limits of Puri district.

According to sources, villagers had spotted the pigeon roaming in the locality for the last eight days. At around 5 pm today, a local Rupan Pati was able to capture the bird and alerted the police.

On receiving the news, a team led by Astaranga Police Station IIC and Nuagada Marine Police Station Officer-in-Charge Panchanan Parida reached the spot and started an investigation.

During the investigation, a brass ring tagged “Ready VSP DN” was found attached to one leg of the pigeon and a plastic ring with “31” tag was found attached to another leg of the bird.

Reportedly, the police have kept the suspicious pigeon in the custody of the villager.

Police officials informed that the actual fact will come to the fore after the arrival of the investigative team from the district headquarters tomorrow.