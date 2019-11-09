Pictorial exhibition on Odishan culture at Lalit Kala Akademi on Nov 11

Bhubaneswar: An inauguration of a never-before pictorial exhibition on Odishan cultural influence in Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand will be held at Lalit Kala Akademi in Bhubaneswar on November 11.

The programme titled ‘The Pride and Glory of Bali Yatra’ is scheduled to begin from 5 PM onwards on Monday.

Prakash Panigrahi, Minister of Department of Tourism, Manoranjan Panigrahi (IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Culture), and Vishal Dev ( Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Tourism) are slated to inaugurate the exhibition in the propitious presence of Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro (Ambassador of Indonesia) as Guest of Honour.