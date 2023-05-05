Backstreet Boys' Mumbai Concert
Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Others Attend Backstreet Boys’ Mumbai Concert

By Pragativadi News Service
24

Mumbai: On Thursday night (May 4), the Backstreet Boys made a triumphant return to India, playing at Jio Gardens. The event drew in several Bollywood celebs, such as Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. It had been 13 years since the band last performed in India, but they certainly didn’t disappoint with their performance.

Shraddha Kapoor checked into the concert like this. 10/10 for the outfit.

Jacqueline Fernandez was all smiles as she attended the concert.

See pictures of more celebs at the concert here:

 

Natasha Dalal at the concert

Arpita Khan Sharma at the concert

 

Iulia Vantur at the concert

 

Mithila Palkar at the concert

 

Diana Penty at the concert

 

Meezan pictured at the concert

 

Varun Sharma at the concert

 

The Backstreet Boys came back to India 13 years after their first performance in Delhi. And the Mumbai audience welcomed them with loud cheers, singing along to their hit tracks from the ‘90s as well as their latest album, DNA. The members kept up their energy despite sweating buckets on stage in their tour outfits that included leather jackets and long coats, which were absolutely not suitable for the Indian summer.

Also Read: Backstreet Boys sing their heart out for Mumbai despite the heat, say ‘You guys have made it hot in here’

Also B-town celebs like Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Maniesh Paul, Karishma Mehta, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rohan Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar were spotted cheering amongst the crowds.

The Backstreet Boys have Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson in the band, and they are in their fifth year of touring the world. The boys are now scheduled to perform in Gurugram on Friday.

 

