Pics & Videos: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shooting begins; Show to premiere on this date

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi, popular stunt-based reality show, has returned with a new 12th season. There has been a never ending spree of speculation about KKK 12.

As per latest updates, the shooting of the show has begun.

Reportedly, Khatron Ke Khiladi is set to premiere on August 7 and the show’s promo will be released in the second week of June.

Host Rohit Shetty will be seen on the show for the seventh time. Contestant who are set to take part in KKK 12 are — Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, among others.

Pratik, Mohit Malik, Nishanth, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Rubina, Sriti, and Aneri Vajani are in one team. Another team has Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Munawar, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, and Faisal Sheikh. All the strong contestants have been divided and the contestants are set to provide 100% entertainment for KKK viewers.

Currently, the contestants are in Cape Town and are reportedly shooting for the promo of the show.

According to the sources, the makers had to change the shooting schedule. The shoot began yesterday and contestants were given their tasks.

Earlier, the launch date was said to be August 6, 2022, but a few websites say that it may be postponed. Buzz has it that the show might air from August 7 or 8. However, we have to wait for an official announcement. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.