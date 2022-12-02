Pics: Odisha’s Khandagiri Caves, Rajarani Temple, Konark Sun Temple Lit Up With G20 Logo

Bhubaneswar: Three centrally protected monuments of Odisha-Rajarani temple, Khandagiri-Udaygiri hills and Konartk sun Temple are among 100 ancient monuments of India are illuminated with G20 logo as India assumed the presidency of G 20.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the logo of India’s G20 presidency on sand as the country officially took over the chair of the grouping.

Pattnaik displayed the logo and its theme at the International Sand Art Festival in Konark in Odisha.

The Archaeological Survey of India had said these 100 ASI sites will be lit up from December 1-7, and that all illuminated heritage structures “highlight the G-20 logo over the monument”.

“Illumination of monuments have been done to mark India assuming the presidency of G20 today. All 100 sites have been lit up today,” a senior ASI official said on Thursday.

Humayun’s Tomb and Purana Quila in Delhi to Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat and Konark Sun Temple in Odisha to Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb in Bihar, are in the list of these 100 sites, the ASI said on Wednesday.

India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

The first meeting of G20 will be held in the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa meet will take place, officials earlier said.

As India began its G-20 presidency from Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

The ASI on Thursday also tweeted images of some of these sites, bearing the G20 logo.

“As India assumes G20 Presidency, 100 centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country are lit up for a week bearing the G20 logo. Some Glimpses. Red Fort, Delhi Royal Palace, Mandu, MP Butter Ball, Mahabalipuram, TN Sanchi Stupa, MP,” it tweeted.

In a series of tweets, it also shared images of other ASI monuments lit up on the occasion, bearing the G20 logo, such as Nalanda university ruins, Bihar; Thanjavur Big Temple, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu; Metcalfe Hall, Kolkata, West Bengal and Old High Court Building, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

In Delhi, the G20 logo has been projected on the central dome of the Safdarjung Tomb, among other sites.