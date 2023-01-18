Pics and videos: BTS’ SUGA aka Min Yoongi becomes brand ambassador for Valentino

Seoul: Valentino has announced its latest brand ambassador and its none other than South Korean rapper Suga from BTS. Suga aka Min Yoongi will now be joining the Rome-based fashion house’s ambassadors called ‘Di.VAs.’(Different Values).

The news comes a day after Dior signed BTS’ Jimin as their global brand ambassador.

After collaborating with the esteemed fashion brand, K-pop artist Suga will be seen fronting the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign that is dedicated to the brand’s menswear staples.

SUGA— the multi-faceted artist and member of #BTS— is revealed as the latest Brand Ambassador and #ValentinoDiVas​

​In a new shoot with @GQMagazine, the rapper, songwriter, producer and performer is seen in #MaisonValentinoEssentials, #PierpaoloPiccioli's vision for the brand. pic.twitter.com/YLMEPOBBCa — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) January 17, 2023

SUGA of #BTS captures the essence of individuality as the Maison’s new Brand Ambassador and #ValentinoDiVas​ Discover the artist in new-in looks from #MaisonValentinoEssentials, and discover the full story envisioned with @GQMagazine and shot by #CharlotteRutherford. pic.twitter.com/RrfS9AQM0l — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) January 17, 2023

#MaisonValentinoEssentials comes to the forefront through a special campaign with @GQMagazine and #SUGA of #BTS. In a behind the scenes preview, SUGA becomes a symbol of empathy and connection, captured in new-in looks. Stay tuned and shop the pieces only at LA’s Maxfield. pic.twitter.com/wnOA7DXeKl — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) January 12, 2023

While in LA this week, #SUGA of #BTS attended a Lakers vs. Mavericks game at the Crypto arena in a full suited look from #MaisonValentinoEssentials pic.twitter.com/42WWHQO102 — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) January 13, 2023

Talking about their partnership with Suga, the brand’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said that the rapper is “a multifaceted artist. He is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that Di.VA’s testimonials stand for including diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion. We are truly delighted to be with him, and we are sure that we will work together on many beautiful projects in the future,” as reported by Starnews Korea.

Suga, who himself supports diversity, says, “Everyone has different dreams and different values. Maison Valentino and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli have been supportive of this diversity, and so am I. I am delighted to be a Valentino Di.VA and I am truly delighted to be part of the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign.”

Ahead of the announcement of being one of the brand ambassadors for the label, Suga from BTS attended a Lakers vs. Mavericks game at the Crypto arena in LA in a full suited look from the Maison Valentino Essentials.

Great to have our friend SUGA in LA for NBA action last night! @BTS_twt #NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/AsH2c5cl7S — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2023