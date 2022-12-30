Pics: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant gets engaged! Receive grand welcome at Antilia after Roka ceremony

Mumbai: Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, a daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Their roka (engagement) ceremony happened in the presence of their close family members and friends. And now, the newly engaged couple has finally arrived in Mumbai and as expected, they received a grand welcome from their close ones.

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

The happy couple, who were pictured entering the premises hand-in-hand, were showered with rose petals ahead of a star-studded celebration at the decked-up residence. Many videos and pictures have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the festivities.

Anant was snapped wearing a maroon and golden traditional outfit and Radhika beamed in a peach-coloured ethnic set with a sheer shimmery dupatta. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Mika Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted arriving in Antilia, making their way to the post-roka celebration.

From the lit-up residence to a magnificent firework show, Anant and Radhika’s engagement bash screamed grandiosity. Apart from rose petals, as the couple arrived at the residence, they were welcomed with dhol beats as well.