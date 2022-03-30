Pickup Van Overturns In Malkangiri’s Bonda Ghati; Several Hurt, 3 Critical

Malkangiri: A pickup van overturned at Bonda Ghati in Khairput block of Malkangiri district injuring as many as 10 persons including three of them critically on Wednesday.

According to reports, the pick-up van ferrying around 30-40 people lost its balance and turned turtle on the ghat road, on the way from Andrahal in Bonda Ghati to Mudulipada, injuring more than 10 people.

On hearing the news, police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation. Mudulipada police station IIC Himanshu Barik also reached the spot to take stock and conduct inquiry.

The injured persons have been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment, sources added.