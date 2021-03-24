Pickup-Van Catches Fire In Jharsuguda, Driver Escapes Unhurt

Jharsuguda: A Pickup-van caught fire Near Belpahar over-bridge In Jharsuguda district on Wednesday. The driver, however, escaped unhurt.

According to reports, the mishap occurred while the vehicle was heading towards Lakhanpur from Gandhi chakk. The driver noticed smoke started emanating from the bonnet of the vehicle while it was in motion. He immediately parked the van beside the road and jumped out of it.

Moments later the vehicle was engulfed in fire.

Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that the fire emerged due to an electrical short circuit.