Pick-Up Van Driver Slapped Penalty Of Over Rs 28,000 For MV Act Violations

Sundergarh: A pick-up van driver has been slapped a total fine of over Rs 28,000 for various offences under the tweaked Motor Vehicles Act, including overloading and driving without a proper licence. The incident was reported from Rajgangpur area of Sundergarh district today.

According to reports, the vehicle owner, identified as Balaram Yadav of Bagichapada in Rajgangpur, was fined a whopping Rs 28,250. He was charged Rs 5000 for driving without a valid DL and Rs 23,250 for overloading.

The pick-up van was on its way from Rajgangpur to Kutra when the RTO officials intercepted the vehicle near Rajgangpur bypass road. The officials then asked Balaram to pay Rs 5,000 first for overloading.

However, he was unable to pay the fine. Following this, asked him to pay Rs 2,000.

Balaram then requested the officials to let him contact his owner, but they snatched his phone and issued a challan of Rs 28,250.