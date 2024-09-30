Bhubaneswar: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) organized a media workshop- ‘Vartalap’ on ‘Bio-E3 Policy’ in collaboration with the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar today.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal ‘BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) – Policy for Fostering High-Performance Biomanufacturing’ of the Department of Biotechnology on August 24, 2024.

The salient features of BioE3 policy include innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors. This will accelerate technology development and commercialization by establishing Biomanufacturing & Bio-AI hubs and Biofoundry. Along with prioritizing regenerative Bio-Economy models of green growth, this policy will facilitate the expansion of India’s skilled workforce and provide a surge in job creation.

High Performance Biomanufacturing is the ability to produce products ranging from medicine to materials, address farming and food challenges, and promote manufacturing of bio-based products, through integration of advanced biotechnological processes.

To address the national priorities, the BioE3 Policy would broadly focus on the following strategic/thematic sectors: 1. high-value bio-based chemicals, biopolymers & enzymes; 2. smart proteins & functional foods; 3. precision biotherapeutics; 4. climate resilient agriculture; 5. carbon capture & its utilization; and 6. marine and space research.

The event started with a welcome address by Dr Debasis Dash, Director, ILS, who spoke on the importance of marine research and the blue economy to achieve the objective of Vikshit Bharat by 2047. BRIC-ILS has started a deep ocean mission project with generous funding support from the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). He said that the successful implementation of the BioE3 policy is dependent on the collaboration of various ministries, and this is an example of how MoES and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) are working together towards achieving the vision outlined in the Bio-E3 policy.

He also spoke on the proposal to establish a biomanufacturing hub in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Odisha. These new efforts and existing R&D activities of ILS in the fields of infectious and chronic diseases, regenerative medicine, crop improvement, crop protection and microbial biotechnology will contribute to making a Viksit Bharat.

Shri Akhil Kumar Mishra, ADG, PIB in his remarks, said that media plays a vital role in the development of the nation and Vartalap provides an interactive platform for the exchange of knowledge and insights on government plans, policies and programs.

Dr Nitin Jain, Advisor and Scientist-G, DBT, outlined how BioE3 policy will make the country independent in the active pharmaceutical ingredients sector and eventually export these APIs.

Dr Sumita Kumari, Scientist-D, DBT, spoke on the BioE3 policy for climate-resilient agriculture. She outlined DBT programs in these areas as well as inter-ministerial programs that can be initiated to make an impact in the agriculture sector to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

Dr Punit Prasad, Scientist-F, BRIC-ILS, outlined the significance of Metagenomics in understanding complex biodiversity in a given environment to facilitate various societal needs in health care, agriculture, bio-energy, and catering sustainable ecosystems. He further discussed how metagenomic tools can facilitate Bio-Pharma, Bio-Agri, Bio-AI, etc as a key component of BioE3 policy for circular Bio-Economy.

Around 40 media persons participated in the workshop and interacted with the Scientists. The workshop was moderated by Dr. Rajeeb K. Swain, Scientist- F, BRIC-ILS. Scientists, officials and Research fellows of ILS and PIB were also present on the occasion.

About BRIC-ILS:

Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar is one of the premier research institutes in the country and is engaged in fundamental and translational research in biological and interdisciplinary sciences. The major contribution of the institute has been in the fields of virology, malaria parasite biology, fungal diseases, tuberculosis, cancer biology, genetic diseases, biomaterial, nanotechnology and agriculture technology including environmentally resilient crop sciences. The contribution of DBT-ILS towards building New India is driven by 28 faculties, over 150 junior scientists / PhD scholars and well supported by a team of dedicated and professional administrative and technical staff.