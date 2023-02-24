PhysicsWallah Founder Alakh Pandey Marries Journalist Shivani Dubey

New Delhi: EdTech unicorn PhysicsWallah’s founder and CEO Alakh Pandey tied the knot with girlfriend and journalist Shivani Dubey.

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Physics Wallah (PW) (@physicswallah)

</>

Alakh Pandey and Shivani Dubey had gotten engaged last May.

Pandey, who hails from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, dropped out of college in his third year to teach physics at an institute in Kanpur.

He then founded PhysicsWallah, which offers tutoring on subjects such as physics, math, biology, and economics, and is hugely popular among JEE and NEET aspirants. The company raised $100 million in Series A Funding, becoming a part of the list of unicorns in India last year.