Phulbani MLA Remains True To His Roots, Toils On His Farmland

Phulbani: According to great Abraham Lincoln, nearly all men can stand adversity but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power. This quotation gets its significance when locals of Phulbani in Odisha’s Kandhamal district see their lawmaker ploughing his agricultural fields and sowing paddy saplings along with other workers.

Yes… he is none other than Phulbani MLA, Angad Kanhar, who has set an example for everyone and has been lauded by the locals for his ‘down to earth’ nature.

Kanhar was elected for the legislative assembly in the year 2019 by the state ruling party, Biju Janata dal (BJD). However, he has been remained untouched by today’s modernity and his simple gesture has motivated everyone in the locality towards the farming sector.

Every day Kanhar used to dress up simply with slippers, white dhoti, and kurta like he wears before. No changes have been seen in his behaviour. In the midst of his busy life, he is still seen going to the field with the villagers, singing and rejoicing the moment.

The MLA’s family includes his wife, four sons, and two daughters. He is often praised by the villagers for his simple living lifestyle. His wife also used to take care of the cattle and produce leaf plates.

Notably, Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhar had previously served as Krandi Bali Sarpanch four times, with various posts including Patiringia Block Chairman, member of District Council.