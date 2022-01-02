Photos of Muslim women again misused on app
Mumbai: Two separate complaints were filed in Mumbai and the Capital on Saturday after photos of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded without their consent on an app with derogatory messages.
The incident comes nearly six months after some unidentified persons created an app and uploaded photographs of hundreds of Muslim women, whose photographs were sourced from their social media accounts.
The app was uploaded on a repository hosting service and taken down following outrage on social media.