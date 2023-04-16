Photographer Sutej Singh Pannu Makes Internet Emotional

Chandigarh: Recently photographer Sutej Singh Pannu asked an elderly Sikh man for a picture and the Sikh man’s pure and profound reaction to seeing his picture has made the internet emotional and will surely warm your heart as well.

The video was shared by photographer Sutej Singh Pannu on his Instagram account. In the video, he approaches the elderly man at his grocery shop and asks for some candies and two packets of chips. He then later asks if he could photograph him at his shop. The man is a bit surprised at first, but he obliges to the request and poses for a few pics. Mr. Pannu then prints out a photo of the man on the spot and gives it to him as a gift, leaving the elderly man overwhelmed and full of gratitude.

The video has left internet users overwhelmed who said that they became quite emotional after watching the man’s pure reaction. Many also thanked the photographer for capturing a beautiful moment.

Watch the video here: