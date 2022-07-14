Photo Of Couple Kissing During Anti-Government Protests In Sri Lanka Goes Viral

Colombo: Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Sri Lanka and due to the deteriorating situation, an emergency had to be declared in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, a photo is becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which a couple is seen kissing.

The photo features the couple planting a kiss on each other’s lips in the backdrop of a huge crowd of protesters. The couple can be seen indulging in PDA after participating in anti-government protests that led to the taking over of the Prime Minister’s office in Colombo.

Sri Lanka has been the centre of attention and grabbing headlines owing to its economic and political chaos. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday to Male in the Maldives.

Soon after Gotabaya’s departure, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting President.