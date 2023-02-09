Phone Tapping Case: Delhi HC Grants Bail To Ex-NSE Chairman Chitra Ramkrishna

New Delhi: Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna was on Thursday granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping on National Stock Exchange employees.

The former NSE managing director, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.

She was granted bail in the CBI case by the high court in September last year.

In December 2022, she was granted bail by a Delhi court in a case related to alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees. Ramkrishna was granted bail by Special Judge Sunena Sharma on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount.

According to ED, the phone tapping case pertained to a period from 2009 to 2017 when former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice-President Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired to cheat NSE and its employees and for the purpose, engaged iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for illegal interception of phone calls of employees of the NSE in the guise of doing periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of the NSE.