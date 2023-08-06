Phiringia PS Torching: IIC Shunted Out, 2 Home Guards Disengaged; 16 Accused Identified   

Phulbani: A day after an irate mob set ablaze Phiringia police station in Phulbani alleging illegal nexus between Police officials and Ganja smugglers, the Inspector-in-charge of the Police station Tapan Kumar Nahak has been transferred to the district headquarters.

Two home guards have also been disengaged from service, Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra informed.

At least 16 allegedly involved in the arson have been detained. A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

The authenticity of the viral video showing ganja in police van would be examined, the SP informed.

On the other hand, the Patra also urged the local traders to open their shops after the district administration revoked section 144 slapped in the area yesterday.

An irate mob set Phiringia police station on fire during a protest against the alleged involvement of policemen in smuggling of ganja.

Some police personnel were injured in the incident when the local people went there, accusing some officials of “being involved in the smuggling” of contraband. They torched the PS, ransacked office furniture and burnt down several documents.

Locals also blocked the Phulbani-Phiringia-Baliguda road for hours, demanding action against the inspector-in-charge of the police station and some other personnel allegedly “being involved in the smuggling of ganja”, a narcotics substance. Some police personnel, who went to the road blockade site to talk to the agitators, were also chased away.

“A group of people entered the Phiringia Police Station, ransacked furniture there and set the PS on fire. Some police personnel were injured in the incident.” The allegation against the local inspector-in-charge and two other policemen will be properly probed, Southern Range IG Satyabrata Bhoi said.

A large contingent of police was sent there to control the law and order situation and the Kandhamal SP along with force was on his way to Phiringia, he said.

“Some ganja peddlers are suspected to have been involved in the violence at the Phiringia Police Station. The situation is now under control,” Bhoi added.

The agitators claimed that the smuggling of ganja was brought to the notice of senior police officers but “no action was taken against the inspector-in-charge and two other police personnel who were caught by villagers of Kambaguda along with the smuggled ganja from a police van”.