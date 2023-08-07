Phiringia police station vandalism: 19 arrested, 50 others booked 

Kandhamal: At least 19 people were arrested while cases have been registered against 50 others in connection with the vandalism of Phiringia police station in Kandhamal district.

The police have registered cases against some local leaders including Phiringia block vice-chairperson Ajit Sahoo, local sarpanch and samiti members.

Cases were registered against Ratanga samiti member Biranchi Mallick, Nuapadara sarpanch Bhabani Shankar Kanhar, Bhrungijodi sarpanch Asia Kanhar, Phiringia samiti member Mausumi Kanhar, Kelapada samiti member Bairagi Kanhar, Sadidinga sarpanch Lasan Kanhar, Uparapanga sarpanch Susanta Kanhar and Phiringia sarpanch Jalandhar Kanhar.

While inspector-in-charge (IIC) Tapan Kumar Nahaka has been transferred and posted at the district police headquarters, two accused home guards were disengaged from service for allegedly being involved in the smuggling of ganja.