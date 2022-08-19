Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors launch in India. Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors feature a slim frame and include an ergonomic stand with height, swivel, and pivot adjustments. Read on to know more about the latest launched gadget.

Price In India

The Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA price is set at Rs. 34,990. Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors are currently available at a launch price of Rs. 22,799, as per Philips. Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA is available on Amazon. Buyers also get a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with this monitor. Pricing and availability details for the Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA are yet to be announced by Philips.

Philips Momentum 3000 Sequence Gaming Screens Specs, Options

The Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA and Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA gaming screens sports 27-inch and 23.8-inch screens, respectively. They are outfitted with a full-HD (1.920×1.080 pixels) IPS show panel with a 16:9 facet ratio. These Philips gaming screens function a 165Hz refresh price, 1 millisecond response time (MPRT), and Adaptive-Sync expertise.

The Philips Momentum 3000 sequence gaming screens assist Ultra Wide-Color expertise for vivid photos, based on the corporate. They additionally include sensible distinction expertise for robotically adjusting backlight depth. They function the corporate’s LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free expertise for decreasing eye fatigue brought on by lengthy gaming classes.

These new gaming screens function with an EasySelect menu toggle key for fast entry to the on-screen show (OSD) for adjusting a number of show choices. Gamers may save two customised show settings primarily based on completely different video games for the absolute best efficiency.

The Philips Momentum 3000 sequence gaming screens function as a single DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. The 27M1N3200ZA mannequin is provided with two 5W built-in audio systems, whereas the 24M1N3200ZA mannequin options two 3W built-in audio systems. They even have an audio output pot. These gaming screens have an ergonomic stand with top, swivel, and pivot changes. They are additionally suitable with VESA mounts (100x100mm), based on the corporate.