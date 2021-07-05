Philippine Military Plane Crash: Death Toll Continues To Rise

Philippines: At least 50 persons were killed and dozens more have been injured after a military plane crashed in the Philippines.

The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it missed the runway on the island of Jolo.

The plane, which was carrying 96 military personnel and crew, crashed into nearby Patikul village at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (11:30 p.m. ET).

All victims have now been accounted for. Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, a spokesman for the military said.

He added that the soldiers on the flight were fresh graduates and had just completed military training.

An investigative team arrived Monday to look for the plane’s flight data recorder and probe what caused the crash. They will also look into the reports of soldiers jumping from the plane.

The plane was one of two ex-US Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines as part of military assistance this year.