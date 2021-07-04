Philippine Military Plane Carrying 85 People Crashes

Cotabato: A Philippine military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern part of the country on Sunday, the chief of the armed forces said.

According to the senior official, the incident occurred when the C-130 tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province.

As of now, no casualties have been reported, but the rescue mission is ongoing. So far 42 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130.

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where terrorist groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate.