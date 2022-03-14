PhD Student Dies After ‘Accidentally’ Falling Off Terrace

Bhubaneswar: A girl student pursuing Ph.D at NISER died after accidentally falling off the terrace of the campus building this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Puja Jethwani of Chhattisgarh.

On being informed, Jatani police reached the spot, seized the body for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, Jatni Police suspects it to be a case of suicide citing that she was under severe mental duress for last few days.

Cops have also seized a diary of the girl, said sources.