Phase III Elections In Odisha: Polling Agent Among Two Die Due To Heatstroke

Bhubaneswar: Two persons including a polling agent reportedly died of heatstroke during the ongoing Phase III Odisha elections, on Saturday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Kumudini Dalei (60) of Patharapunji village under Bhapur block in Nayagarh district and Sukadev Patnaik of Bahalunda village under Hindol assembly constituency.

As per reports, a voter Kumudini and a polling agent Sukadev fell prey to heat exhaustion at their respective polling booths.

Dalei had gone to cast her vote. Due to the rush, she had to stand in a queue for some time. She fainted and lost consciousness while standing in the queue. Voters present there sprinkled water on her face to make her regain consciousness. As she did not respond, she was rushed to Khandapada Hospital. Doctors, however, declared her brought dead.

In a separate incident, polling agent Sukadev Patnaik was on duty at Bahalunda village booth no 136 when he felt uneasy and fell around 9.30 am. He was immediately taken to Hindol hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.