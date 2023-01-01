Student Found Hanging
PG First Year Girl Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room

By Pragativadi News Service
Puri: The body of a girl student was found hanging inside the hostel of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University here today.

According to reports, the deceased, a resident of Banki, was a PG first-year student.

On being informed about the incident, Sea Beach police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

While the exact cause behind the death of the girl student is yet to be ascertained, further investigation is underway.

 

