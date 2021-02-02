PG Classes To Resume From Feb 10; Dates For UG, PG Semester Exam Out

Bhubaneswar: After allowing partial reopening of schools and various other academic courses, Odisha Government announced that the classes for PG first year & Pre-final year UG across Odisha will resume from February 10. This has been informed by State Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo.

Pre-final year classes will also begin from February 10.

Meanwhile, hostels will reopen from February 8.

The third-semester examinations of three-year UG courses and fifth-semester exam of four-year UG courses will commence from April 19 and continue till April 30. Meanwhile, results will be declared by May 31.

PG first semester examinations from June 7-19, while the results will be declared by July 20.

The government decided to reopen colleges and universities considering the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state and the huge academic loss of students due to the pandemic situation.

Classroom teaching has been suspended since March 2020.