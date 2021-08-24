PG Aspirants Face Problems At Ravenshaw University; Allege Mismanagement

Cuttack: The Post Graduation (PG) aspirants appearing in the entrance examination at Ravenshaw University in Cuttack city allegedly faced hurdles at the varsity due to probable mismanagement.

As per reports, the examinees, from different districts and states for the exam, faced problems while navigating their way to the examination halls.

Following this, several aspirants and their guardians have expressed their dissatisfaction in this regard.

Meanwhile, after being aware of the difficulties, the authorities of the university posted the examination seating list at the main entrance of the university.

On the other hand, examination controller, D. Sudarshan, said, “There is no mismanagement during the PG entrance test.”

Notably, Ravenshaw University 2021 admission test for PG programmes began on Monday with three seating. At least 304 students have appeared in the exam.