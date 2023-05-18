Pfizer Suspends Sale And Distribution Of These Medicines In India

New Delhi: Manhattan-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that the firm has temporarily suspended the sale and distribution of its antibiotics Magnex, Magnex Forte, Magnamycin injections and Zosyn in India.

The sale and distribution of these products in India has been stopped because Pfizer’s contract manufacturing site in the country has reported certain deviations observed at the site, to the firm.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, shared on Twitter a Pfizer letter dated May 16, 2023, which said that the local manufacturer is Astral Steritech Private Limited, and that the manufacturer has requested Pfizer to temporarily suspend the sale, distribution and supply of the antibiotics.

This is because the manufacturer’s investigation is pending. Pfizer has warned doctors in India to stop using these life-saving antibiotics, especially for intensive care unit (ICU) patients.

In the letter addressed to stockists, distributors and hospitals, Pfizer has requested the customers not to undertake any further sale, distribution or sale of the antibiotics for all the stock keeping units in their possessions, with immediate effect, until further notice from Pfizer.

Pfizer has said that the firm will take further action as required.

Magnex is a combination of Sulbactam Sodium and Cefoperazone Sodium, according to the official website of Pfizer.

Magnamycin is used to treat severe bacterial infections.

Zosyn is a combination of Piperacillin and Tazobactam, according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).