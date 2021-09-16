PFC Issues India’s First-Ever Euro Green Bond

New Delhi: Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the leading NBFC in power sector, has successfully issued its maiden Euro 300 million 7-year Euro Bond issuance.

The pricing of 1.841% achieved is the lowest yield locked in by an Indian Issuer in the Euro markets.

It is the first-ever Euro-denominated Green bond issuance from India. Moreover, it is the first-ever Euro issuance by an Indian NBFC and the first Euro bond issuance from India since 2017.

The issuance saw a strong participation from institutional investors across Asia and Europe with a participation from across 82 accounts and was oversubscribed 2.65 times.