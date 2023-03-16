Petroleum Dealers’ Association Appeals Public To Refrain From Panic Buying of Fuel

Bhubaneswar: With most petrol filling stations running dry after people bought more fuel than normal due to the ongoing drivers’ protest, Odisha Petroleum Dealers Association General Secretary has urged the public not to resort to panic buying.

Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association General Secretary Sanjay Lath today appealed to the people to refrain from panic buying. He warned if people keep resorting to panic buying of fuel, the stock may get exhausted in the state by tomorrow afternoon.

The ongoing strike by drivers of commercial vehicles entered the second day today prompting a possible fuel crisis in the state. As per reports, thousands of tankers which transport fuel from depots to filling stations are now off-road due to the strike.

On the other hand, prices of vegetables and other essential commodities have started soaring forcing the state government to form a task force to monitor and streamline the movement of essential commodities.