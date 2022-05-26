Petrol Pumps To Remain Shut In Odisha Tomorrow In Protest Against Drop In Fuel Prices

Bhubaneswar: All petrol pumps in Odisha will remain closed for 12 hours from tomorrow evening, in protest against the Central government’s sudden and sharp drop in the prices of petrol and diesel.

The petroleum dealers association informed that the strike, during which all the petrol pumps across the state will remain closed, will be held from 6:00 pm tomorrow (May 27) till 6:00 am on May 28.

The association’s president has also said that the 12-hour-long strike is being held over the Centre’s sudden and sharp drop in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Notably, the Union government slashed the petrol and diesel price by Rs 9 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

As per the rate revision, petrol is now available at Rs 103.36 and diesel is being sold at 94.86 per litre in Bhubaneswar. Similarly, petrol and diesel are available at Rs 108.73 and Rs 100.12 per litre in Malkangiri. In Rourkela petrol is being sold at Rs 104.29 and diesel is available at Rs 95.83.