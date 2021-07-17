Petrol Price Jumps 30 Paise/Litre, Diesel Price Remains Unchanged

New Delhi: Petrol prices rose by 30 paise per litre on Saturday, while the diesel price remains unchanged. It was the 41st hike in 75 days.

After the latest hike, petrol in Delhi is priced at Rs 101.84 per litre, and diesel at Rs 89.87. While fuel rates of state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Delhi are the benchmark for the entire country, retail prices of the two fuels differ from place to place because of variations in state taxes and local levies.

Petrol prices have already crossed Rs 100 per litre in five metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore.The cost of one litre petrol in Mumbai is now Rs 107.83 and diesel, Rs 97.45.

The highest fuel rates have been recorded in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar where pumps are selling petrol at Rs Rs 113.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 103.15 a litre.

Petrol now costs over Rs 100 in 20 states and UTs — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi, West Bengal, Nagaland and some part of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.