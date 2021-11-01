Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked For Sixth Straight Day

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued to surge to record high levels on Monday, November 1, for the sixth straight day.

Petrol and diesel rates were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs ₹109.69 a litre in Delhi and ₹115.50 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at ₹98.42 a litre in Delhi and ₹106.62 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹110.15 and ₹101.56 and ₹106.35 and ₹102.59 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹113.56 per litre and diesel at ₹104.50 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹114.12 and diesel cost ₹107.40 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.