Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates at fresh all-time high

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Sunday. The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs ₹109.34 a litre in Delhi and ₹115.15 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at ₹98.07 a litre in Delhi and ₹106.23 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹109.79 and ₹101.19 and ₹106.04 and ₹102.25 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹113.15 per litre and diesel at ₹104.09 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹113.72 and diesel cost ₹106.98 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for ₹121.62 a litre and diesel for ₹112.52 per litre.