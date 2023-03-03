Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued to stagnate on Friday, keeping costs steady for about nine months now.

Petrol and diesel in the national capital Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is being sold at 101.94 per litre, while diesel sells at Rs 87.89 per litre. In Rajasthan’s Jaipur, petrol and diesel stood at Rs 108.48 and Rs 93.72 per litre, respectively. The petrol rate in Kolkata is currently Rs 106.03 per litre while diesel is retailing at Rs 92.76 a litre.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)

NOIDA 96.79 89.96

GURUGRAM 97.18 90.05

MUMBAI 106.31 94.27

CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26

CHENNAI 102.63 94.24

Punjab and Kerala have imposed a fuel cess after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought down the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May 2022.

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.