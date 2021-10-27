Petrol, Diesel Prices Set Fresh All-Time Highs

New Delhi: After a two-day pause, the price of petrol and diesel were increased by oil marketing companies today.

Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 107.94 per litre, hiked by 35 paise since yesterday. Meanwhile, diesel in the capital city was retailing at Rs 96.67 per litre, up 35 paise.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 113.80, and diesel is sold at Rs 04.75 per litre. Petrol prices in Chennai inched closer to the Rs 105 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 104.83 per litre. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai, according to the state-run oil refiner. Fuel rates vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Petrol and diesel rates have increased 19 times so far in October.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.