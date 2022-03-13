Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged; Check Fuel Rates Across Metros

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metro cities on Sunday. The prices have remained static for over four months now.

Check Fuel Rates:

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said oil companies will determine the fuel prices, even as he said there will be no shortage of crude oil in the country.

Puri, however, said the government will take decisions in the best interest of citizens.