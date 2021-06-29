Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Once Again

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices, which have been soaring across the country for the past couple of weeks, were once again hiked by 34 paise per litre and 30 paise per litre respectively on Tuesday.

With this, the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 98.81 per litre and diesel to Rs 89.18 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price hit an all-time high of Rs 104.90 a litre, with an increase of 34 paise.

Diesel price was also increased by 30 paise to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre in the financial capital. In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 31 paise and 26 paise, respectively.

The price of petrol was Rs 99.80 per litre and diesel was Rs 93.72 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

The prices have been increasing since May 4, a day after the results of the Assembly elections was announced. Before that, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) which decide the price at 6 am every day, had not increased the fuel price for 18 days.