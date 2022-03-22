Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked In First Revision Since December, LPG To Cost Rs 50 More

New Delhi: The retail price of petrol and diesel increased by 80 paise each in Delhi from 6 am on Monday, marking the first revision since December 1 2021 and reported domestic cooking gas (or LPG) price was hiked by ₹ 50 per cylinder.

On Tuesday, a litre of petrol rose to ₹ 96.21 at the Rajdhani Service Station in Delhi, while diesel rates increased to ₹ 87.47 per litre, reflecting an 80 paise increase from petrol costs of ₹ 95.41 on Monday, while diesel rates stood at ₹ 86.67 per litre.

Domestic cooking gas (or LPG) price was hiked by ₹ 50 per cylinder on Tuesday for the first time since early October, quoting sources.