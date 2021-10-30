Petrol & diesel prices hiked again for fourth straight day

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Saturday.

The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 108.99 a litre, up by 35 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 97.72 per litre, also costlier by 35 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 114.81 per litre, higher by 34 paise and diesel costs Rs 105.86 for one litre, which is costlier by 37 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 105.74, which is expensive by 31 paise. On Saturday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 101.92 per litre, up by 33 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 109.46 per litre which is higher by 34 paise while diesel costs Rs 100.84 a litre, expensive by 35 paise.