Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after a day’s break, Fuel rates remain all-time high in India

New Delhi: Fuel prices are up again after a day’s break. In Delhi, petrol saw a 25 paise hike from Rs 102.39 per litre to Rs 102.64 per litre and diesel has become dearer by 30 paise from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.07 per litre .

Petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 108.67 a litre and diesel at Rs 98.80 per litre, as per an Indian Oil Corporation notification.

In Kolkata petrol can be bought at Rs 103.07 per litre and diesel costs Rs 93.87 a litre. At the same time, petrol is Rs 100.01 a litre in Chennai and diesel is Rs 95.31 a litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of Union government levied excise and state governments VAT and local taxes. Also, the recent price hike by the state-owned oil retailers comes after crude oil prices rose to near three year high in international markets amid international output disruptions compelled energy companies to extract more oil out of their stockpiles.