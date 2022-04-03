Petrol & Diesel Prices Hiked Again!

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Sunday again hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in less then two weeks to ₹ 8 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹ 103.41 per litre as against ₹ 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹ 93.87 per litre to ₹ 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are ₹118.41 and ₹102.64.

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹ 8 per litre.